Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”

UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history.

For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.

As a teenager he obviously still has a long way to go. In equal measure, though, he’s already showcasing an incredible amount of maturity in the cage.

His intention is to become the youngest ever UFC champion, surpassing Jon Jones. It’s a lofty dream but again, he appears to have the talent necessary to make it happen.

During a recent appearance, Rosas Jr went one step further with his mixed martial arts goals.

THREE weight classes?!?!? Raul Rosas Jr has spoken!#FuryFC73 pic.twitter.com/I4cptEWNdi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 29, 2023

“Just believe in yourself, no matter who doubts you,” Rosas Jr said. “Right now, me saying I’m going to be champion, a lot of people think I’m crazy that I’m going to become the youngest UFC champion, but I believe in myself and mark my words: I will be champion in one year or less.”

Rosas Jr shoots for the stars

“I’m just getting started, like this is nothing to me. I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist: 135, 145, 155, let’s go! Woo!”

Quotes via MMA Mania

As of this writing, Rosas Jr will return at UFC 287 in April where he will battle Christian Rodriguez. If he wins convincingly, you can bet there will be early discussions about him colliding with someone in the top 15.

It sounds crazy, but in this game, you just never know.

What do you think the ceiling is for Raul Rosas Jr in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Will he compete for a world title before the end of 2024? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!