Ricky Hatton breaks down Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora trilogy

Long-time boxing veteran, Ricky Hatton, is no stranger to big fights. The former light-welterweight and welterweight standout competed from 1997-2012 and fought some of the sport’s best, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Carlos Maussa and Paulie Malignaggi, to name a few.

Hatton is still engrained in the sport and has taken an interest in its future, including Saturday’s trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora for the WBC heavyweight title.

After a chaotic mess at the top of the weight class, Fury faces Chisora for the third time in what may end up being Fury’s final bout, unless a bigger, more formidable opponent comes his way.

Quotes provided from Fair Betting Sites Co. in an exclusive interview with Hatton.

“I think Tyson is a little bit fresher, he’s got all the attributes that I’ve mentioned with the height and reach, and I think Derek has been to the well a few times,” Hatton said. “Tyson by a late stoppage. It’ll be entertaining. Derek will bring it to him for however long it lasts. He might find that he’s hitting fresh air a few times but yes, I think Tyson will win via late stoppage.”

Hatton also feels that Chisora’s longevity in the sport could play a factor in the fight, as the two men last fought one another in 2014. Chisora is 38 years old, while Fury, who enters the fight unblemished, is four years younger.

“I would probably say Tyson Fury by a late stoppage again,” Hatton said. “I love Derek Chisora to bits, he’s absolutely first class but I think there are a fair few miles on Derek’s clock now. Most definitely after this fight I would like to see Derek hang them up.”

The Gypsy King‘ is coming off of a TKO stoppage against Dillion Whyte in April. On the other hand, Chisora, who last fought in July, won a controversial split decision against Kubrat Pulev.

