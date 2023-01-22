Jessica Andrade seeking Zhang Weili rematch or flyweight title fight following UFC 283 victory

Jessica Andrade has been gaining some steam back, and her momentum continued at UFC 283.

Andrade took on Lauren Murphy on the main card of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout went the distance and it was all Andrade, who earned score totals of 30-25, 30-25, and 30-26. Andrade is now riding a three-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a fight since April 2021, when she fell short in her bid to capture the UFC Flyweight Championship against Valentina Shevchenko.

After the fight against Murphy, Andrade wanted it to be known that she’s going after UFC gold (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I feel like now is the opportunity for the belt,” Andrade told reporters in Portuguese at the UFC 283 post-fight press conference. “I want to fight for the belt at 52 kilos (115 pounds), or 57 (125 pounds) if the opportunity arises as well.”

As far as what her preference is, Andrade seems to be leaning in one direction more than the other in terms of what’s next.

“I really want that rematch with Weili. I really wanted it to be in Brazil. I went to China, so I think that would be fair. The rematch would be really cool. That’s the next step: Have the rematch with Weili.”

Andrade and Zhang Weili clashed back in August 2019. At the time, Andrade was the UFC Strawweight Champion. Weili blitzed Andrade and finished her via TKO in just 42 seconds. Since that fight, Andrade has gone 4-2, with the two losses coming against Rose Namajunas and Shevchenko.

Zhang Weili captured the UFC Strawweight Championship a second time back in November 2022 when she defeated Carla Esparza via second-round submission.