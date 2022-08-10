Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS

Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night.

Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.

This week, the big attraction in the main event of the evening was collegiate wrestling star Bo Nickal – and he didn’t disappoint with a submission victory over Zachary Borrego inside 62 seconds.

The win took him to 2-0 with many expecting him to be given a contract by the boss. In the end, though, that didn’t end up happening, with White using his post-fight press conference to explain why.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He’s 1-0, 2-0 now, fought a kid that was 3-0, made it look really easy,” White said. “Let’s get him one more fight and let’s test him. [If he] gets past that with flying colors, we bring him in and we give him a fight in the UFC.

“I think only one guy has come in at like 1-0 and did anything and I think it was Brock [Lesnar], and to be honest with you, I don’t remember. Brock was something like that. So, yeah, he’s a stud.”

“I don’t know what else he could have done to look any better,” White said. “He looked incredible. The only reason I didn’t sign him tonight is because he’s 2-0 now. … We got eight more weeks of this. Why not have him fight here again, you know what I mean? It just makes sense.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Dana White’s decision? Where can you see Bo Nickal going in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!