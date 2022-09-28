Mike Perry throws hands with Magomed Ismailov at press conference in Moscow (Video)

Mike Perry continues to make waves in the combat sports sphere, this time by throwing hands with Magomed Ismailov in Russia.

If there’s one thing we all know to be true about combat sports, it’s that there are some truly unique personalities residing in the sport. From the UFC to bare-knuckle boxing and beyond, there are plenty of guys and girls out there who are trailblazers in their own special way.

One man who defines that trait better than most is none other than Mike Perry.

The former UFC welterweight star has been enjoying his days in BKFC as of late, with his most recent outing seeing him defeat Michael ‘Venom’ Page in an incredibly fun encounter.

In the present day, he’s over in Russia to help corner Alex Nicholson for his fight this weekend – and during a media appearance, things got out of hand when he was asked to square off with Magomed Ismailov.

Ismailov appeared to bait him into a confrontation with some less than savoury words, but once things escalated, the two men were separated relatively quickly before it got really out of hand.

Perry had the following to say about the matter on social media.

“I almost got jumped in there but luckily people broke it up,” Perry said. “In Russia, if you call someone a ‘motherf***er,’ they think you talking about someone’s mom, so then the whole team comin’ to get you. But in America when you say ‘motherf***er,’ it’s like normal words, motherf***er. It’s normal, man, I’m not talking about your mama. Chill bro, one on one.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you think about Mike Perry’s latest antics? Can you see him staying in BKFC for the next few years or moving on to something new? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

