BKFC 30 Results: Ben Rothwell destroys Bobo O’Bannon (Video)

UFC veteran Ben Rothwell squared off with Bobo O’Bannon on the main card of tonight’s BKFC 30 event in Monroe, Louisana.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA) had parted way with the UFC earlier this year after going 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances. ‘Big Ben’ had most recently competed in the Octagon in November of 2021, where he suffered a TKO loss to Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Standing in the way of Rothwell’s first career Bare Knuckle victory will be BKFC veteran Bobo O’Bannon (3-3 BKFC). The ‘Bible Belt Brawler’ previously called out the former UFC heavyweight contender and Rothwell plans on making him regret that decision.

“There is nothing better than making someone regret their wish… I think there is some underestimating going on and is focusing on my last fight, not all of my fights. He’s hoping I’m a version that every guy dreams of me showing up,” Ben Rothwell told BJPENN.com in a recent interview (read that here). “Josh Barnett said there are two versions, there’s the guy that they all hope shows up and I lose fights when I show up like that, and then there is a guy that shows up that has almost 30 knockouts and a slew of finishes. I know what’s in me and I know I’m one of the best fighters in the world. Bobo is a good opponent because he wants to stand and fight and has something to prove something.”

Tonight’s Rothwell vs O’Bannon fight lasted only a mere few seconds. ‘Big Ben’ was able to catch Bobo with a number of heavy shots, the final of which sent the BKFC veteran crashing down to the canvas.

The evil laugh is back! BKFC heavyweights have been put on notice @RothwellFighter 🔥 #BKFC30 pic.twitter.com/GNmgwwBzcC — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 2, 2022

Official BKFC 30 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Bobo O’Bannon via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Rothwell fight next following his KO victory over O’Bannon this evening in Louisiana? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

