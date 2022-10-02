Bellator 286 Results: Patricio Freire defeats Adam Borics (Highlights)

Patricio Freire put his featherweight title on the line against Adam Borics in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 286 event.

Freire (34-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since April’s Bellator 277 event, where he reclaimed the promotions 145lbs title with a unanimous decision win over A.J. McKee. ‘Pitbull’ had gone 8-1 over his past nine Bellator appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Adam Borics (18-2 MMA) entered tonight’s Bellator 286 headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mads Burnell. The Hungarian’s lone career loss came by submission against former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell back at Bellator 238.

Tonight’s ‘Freire vs. Borics’ title fight proved to be another strong showing for the champion in Patricio Freire. ‘Pitbull’ was able to frustrate Borics for the majority of the fight and used his veteran IQ to tactically outpoint ‘The Kid’. While Adam did have some moments in the fight, it wasn’t enough to sway any of the judges in his favor.

Check out the fight highlights below:

👀 We are inching closer to those championship rounds in tonight's main event. With 2️⃣ rounds down, do you score this featherweight championship bout for @PatricioPitbull or @AdamBorics?#Bellator286 continues LIVE NOW on @SHOSports. pic.twitter.com/1PLyvcofzn — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 2, 2022

Official Bellator 286 Result: Patricio Freire def. Adam Borics by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

Who would you like to see Patricio Freire fight next following his victory over Adam Borics this evening in Long Beach, California? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

