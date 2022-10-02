Pros react after Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event was headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan.

Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Xiaonan Yan (16-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Fury’ had suffered losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez in her two most recent efforts, but prior to that was on a twelve-fight unbeaten streak.

Tonight’s ‘Dern vs. Yan’ headliner resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Mackenzie Dern was able to dominate rounds two and five on the canvas, but round 1, 3 and 4 were clearly in favor of the Chinese standout. After twenty-five minutes of action it was pretty clear that the bout would either go to Yan or be ruled a draw. Unfortunately for Dern, only one judge awarded her with a 10-8 round and thus she lost a majority decision.

Official UFC Vegas 61 Result: Xiaonan Yan def. Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47 x2, 47-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Yan’ below:

Yan getting busy #UFCVegas61 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 2, 2022

Zuckermanberg Fighting Championships — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022

Bruh @MackenzieDern — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 2, 2022

Jiu Jitsu class in the 2nd round @MackenzieDern 🇧🇷🥋#UFCVegas61 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 2, 2022

1-1 but dern ran away with that round! #UFCVegas61 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022

3-1 Yan. Dern needs a finish! #UFCVegas61 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022

A dominant round for Dern at 10-8 would make it a draw! #UFCVegas61 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022

10-8 round 5 I give it a draw! #UFCVegas61 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Xiaonan Yan defeating Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61:

Amazing performance by these two ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas61 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 2, 2022

Great win for Yan #ufcvegas61 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 2, 2022

Think that was the right scorecard, good scrap, dern was closer to finishing the fight but yan won 3 rounds 💯 #UFCVegas61 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022

