Ben Rothwell plans to make Bobo O’Bannon “regret” wanting to fight him at BKFC 30: “I know I’m one of the best fighters in the world”

Ben Rothwell is finally set to make his BKFC debut on Saturday in the co-main event of BKFC 30 in Monroe, Louisana.

Earlier this year, Rothwell asked for his UFC release and later signed with BKFC. Once he signed with BKFC, he expected to get a fight relatively soon but that didn’t happen and he will now fight Bobo O’Bannon on Saturday.

- Advertisementss -

“Honestly, yeah. When I signed I thought something would happen early summer and then it got pushed to August and the Mike Perry fight got made which is obviously a big deal for them,” Rothwell said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I didn’t realize it would take until October but I’m here against an opponent that called me out and one that I wanted as well. It will be a good card, got a good main event, and it’s a good place to come and prove myself.”

- Advertisement -

Rothwell is coming off a 32-second TKO loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima which was a disappointing performance for him. However, he thinks that is why Bobo O’Bannon called him out as he thinks his opponent believes it is an easy fight for him. However, Rothwell plans to make O’Bannon regret his callout rather quickly on Saturday.

“There is nothing better than making someone regret their wish… I think there is some underestimating going on and is focusing on my last fight, not all of my fights. He’s hoping I’m a version that every guy dreams of me showing up,” Rothwell explained. “Josh Barnett said there are two versions, there’s the guy that they all hope shows up and I lose fights when I show up like that, and then there is a guy that shows up that has almost 30 knockouts and a slew of finishes. I know what’s in me and I know I’m one of the best fighters in the world. Bobo is a good opponent because he wants to stand and fight and has something to prove something.”

Not only does Ben Rothwell plan to make Bobo O’Bannon regret his callout, but he’s confident he will get the stoppage win rather quickly. He wouldn’t be surprised if he finished it in the first round but says the longer the fight goes, the worse it will be for O’Bannon.

“I really can’t say a time, the longer we are in there the worse it is for him, I believe that 100 percent. I just feel like every minute will be great for the fans,” Rothwell said. “It could be over in a minute, it could be the second round. You never know how Bobo is going to show up, they don’t know how I’m going to show up. But, I definitely don’t see it going many rounds.”

- Advertisement -

If Rothwell gets his hand raised and does so by stoppage, he thinks he could be in line to fight the winner of Arnold Adams vs. Alan Belcher for the heavyweight title. Yet, he isn’t opposed to fighting again and continuing to get experience in BKFC.

“Arnold Adams and Belcher are going to fight for the belt, so we have to let that happen. I could maybe with a good performance get a number one contender spot. But, who knows, it’s combat sports. All I know is I don’t give a shit, they will put someone in front of me and I will end them as many times as I have to,” Rothwell concluded.

How do you think Ben Rothwell will do in BKFC?

- Advertisement -