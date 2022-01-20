BJ Penn on “unbelievable” UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira: “This is the one guy who could beat Khabib”

BJ Penn is a big fan of current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and says the Brazilian would have posed big problems for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Penn, a former two-division UFC champion, recently sat down with Chris Taylor of BJPENN.com where he shared the following thoughts on ‘Do Bronx’.

“I think he is unbelievable,” Penn said with a laugh. “One of the very best for sure. He’s a true finisher and extremely well rounded in all facets of the game.”

When asked if he thought Charles Oliveira might eclipse the record for most UFC lightweight title defenses (3) currently held by himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Penn responded:

“Absolutely. If anyone out there could do it my money is on Charles, for sure. I remember when he submitted Kevin Lee. Right then and there I was like ‘this is the one guy who could beat Khabib’. Then he went on to dominate Tony Ferguson, who is such a good fighter in his own right, yeah, he’s just super impressive.”

BJ Penn was asked to expand on why he believes Charles Oliveira would have posed the greatest challenge to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Where are his holes? You take him down and you’re in a world of trouble. On the feet he can knock you out cold. I am not guaranteeing he would have beat Khabib, but I certainly wouldn’t have bet against him either.”

While Charles Oliveira has yet to book his next title defense, the two front runners to serve as his opponent are Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

For BJ Penn, ‘Do Bronx’ would be smart to capitalize on a ‘red panty night’ while the option is still available.

“You know it might now be the most popular opinion, but if I’m Charles Oliveira, I am fighting Conor McGregor next. For the simple reason who knows how much longer Conor will be around for, right? Strike while the iron is hot. Oliveira’s on a crazy win streak and has the most submissions in history, he can call for this fight.”

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) recently took to Twitter where he dubbed BJ Penn the GOAT of mixed martial arts lightweights.

When asked for comment ‘The Prodigy’ shared the following:

“Yeah I saw that,” Penn said laughing. “That is awesome. I am a big fan of Charles. I learn something new every time I watch him fight. So, yeah, for him to say that is awesome.”

Do you agree with BJ Penn that Charles Oliveira would have posed a lot of problems for Khabib Nurmagomedov? Should ‘Do Bronx’ fight Conor McGregor next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!