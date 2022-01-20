Marvin Vettori slams Israel Adesanya, says he fights like a “b***h”

Marvin Vettori has been vocal about his dislike for Israel Adesanya and took a shot at the champ once again.

Vettori and Adesanya first met in 2018, with “The Last Stylebener” winning by split decision, although many thought it was a clear win for Adesanya. The pair then had their rematch at UFC 263 where it was the Kiwi winning by decision to once again defend his middleweight title.

Although it was a clear-cut victory for Adesanya, Vettori wasn’t happy with the way the champ fought him.

“The way Adesanya fights, he fights like a b***h, bro, I swear. He fought me like a b***h, he fought Romero like a b***h. When he knows, like he can’t really hurt a guy or nothing, he’ll fight like, he’ll fight and run,” Vettori said to ESNews. “He’ll score, he’s like, ‘oh, you got to beat me to become the champion. His mentality is not like, ‘I’m the champion, I’m going to f**k you up. That’s my f***ing rant’. He’s thinking like, ‘Oh, I’m going to cruise, if you want to come and beat me, you’ll have to beat me’. That’s how he thinks. That to me, he can’t be pound-for-pound best.”

Marvin Vettori is coming off a decision victory over Paulo Costa in October which was a fight that took place at light heavyweight. That impressive performance got him back into the win column after the loss to Adesanya back in June. He’s currently 18-5-1 as a pro and ranked second at middleweight.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is set to defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271. The bout will serve as a rematch, as ‘Stylebender’ previously dethroned ‘The Reaper’ back in 2018.

What do you make of Marvin Vettori criticizing Israel Adesanya’s fighting style?