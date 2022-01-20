Daniel Cormier claims he’s “heard whispers” that endless contract drama has “taken a toll” on Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has said that the contract drama between Francis Ngannou and the UFC may be impacting him.

It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou has had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As of this writing he’s still part of the roster but after UFC 270 this Saturday, his future will be uncertain as his current contract with the promotion expires.

Before he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event in Anaheim, though, Daniel Cormier has spoken about what he’s heard regarding the ongoing dispute between “The Predator” and the UFC.

“I gotta be honest man, I’ve heard whispers that all the things that Francis is dealing with, outside of the actual fight, may be taking its toll a little bit mentally. I’m not sure, but we will see. I know that Francis Ngannou is a man. He is going to fight in any circumstance, he’s got the ultimate equaliser, but he has got to be locked in if he is going to keep his championship after Saturday night.”

Ngannou, despite being one of the most lethal strikers in the history of mixed martial arts, isn’t immune to the same contract issues that everyone else on the roster faces. His primary focus right now needs to be on Ciryl Gane but the idea of him being distracted is more than feasible.

Cormier himself knows what it means to be a high-level champion in MMA and it’ll be interesting to see how Ngannou’s situation develops as the countdown to fight night continues.

