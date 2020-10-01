Betting odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch

The betting odds have been released for a potential rematch between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier first met back at UFC 178 in September 2014, back when both men fought in the featherweight division. McGregor knocked out Poirier that night, and six years later there are now discussions about a potential rematch. McGregor has proposed a charity MMA fight against Poirier, who has accepted. UFC president Dana White has also confirmed the world’s leading MMA promotion has spoken to both men about a fight.

With rumors about a rematch between McGregor and Poirier floating around, the sportsbooks have released the betting odds for the second encounter between these two rivals. Check out the opening betting line for the rematch below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Future Odds

Conor McGregor -175

Dustin Poirier +150

McGregor opened as a -175 betting favorite for the rematch. That means a $175 bet would win you $100. As for Poirier, he opened as a +150 betting underdog. That means that a +100 bet would win you $150.

Taking a look at the historical closing odds, McGregor closed as a -260 betting favorite and Dustin Poirier was a +240 betting underdog back at their first fight at UFC 178. Considering both men are now fighting at a different weight class and Poirier is a far superior fighter to the fighter he once was six years ago, you can see why the oddsmakers are giving him some more respect this time around. Then again, since McGregor scored a first-round knockout in the first fight then he absolutely deserves the status of betting favorite again.

McGregor (22-4) last competed at UFC 246 in January where he knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds to pick up a TKO win and get back into the win column in over three years. He wanted to fight three times in 2020 but at this rate, he’ll be lucky to get in one more fight. McGregor was most recently in the news after getting into an argument with White over the leaking of text messages of a proposed fight with Diego Sanchez.

Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) he is coming off of a decision win over Dan Hooker in one of the best fights of 2020. Overall, Poirier has won five of his last six fights. He was supposed to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 later in October but the fight was canceled after Poirier was not able to come to an agreement with the UFC as far as his contract for the fight goes, leading to White telling the media that Poirier “didn’t want to fight,” which upset some fans.

Who is your money on in the rematch, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier?