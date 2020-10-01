Alistair Overeem to Jairzinho Rozenstruik: “Let’s run it back”

UFC heavyweight legend Alistair Overeem is hoping to get a rematch with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, telling his rival “let’s run it back.”

Overeem and Rozenstruik first met at UFC Washington, D.C. last December. After dominating the fight for nearly the full 25 minutes, Overeem got caught with a big punch by Rozenstruik that knocked him to the ground and ripped his lip open. Referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in and waved the fight off at 4:56 of the fifth round, making it the latest UFC heavyweight stoppage of all time. The stoppage was controversial, however, with Overeem believing the referee stopped the fight too early.

Since the first fight between these two last December, Overeem has picked up back-to-back TKO wins over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai, while Rozenstruik has a KO loss to Francis Ngannou and a TKO win over Junior Dos Santos. Overeem recently said that he had an interest in a rematch, and now the callout is official. On Thursday, Overeem took to his social media to officially call out Rozenstruik for the rematch.

Let’s run it back @ufc

Based on the current UFC rankings, a rematch between Rozenstruik and Overeem makes plenty of sense for both guys at this point in their careers. Both fighters are looking to jump back into the title picture but they are both behind a few other fighters including Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. A head-to-head win would be huge for both Rozenstruik and Overeem as they look to show the UFC matchmakers they are title shot worthy.

Overeem is looking to finally fulfill his dream of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion while Rozenstruik is looking to get the belt himself. Overeem wants the fight, so now let’s see if Rozenstruik and the UFC matchmakers are interested in it, too.

