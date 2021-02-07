Beneil Dariush apologizes to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for post-fight tirade

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush apologized to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for his post-fight tirade following his win at UFC Vegas 18.

Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira via a controversial split decision in a tremendous back-and-forth bout that won each man 50k each for “Fight of the Night.” It was a fantastic fight that saw both men show off their striking and grappling skills, but Dariush appeared to have the advantage and managed to sneak out with the split decision nod.

After getting his hand raised, Dariush did his post-fight interview and used it as an opportunity to blast the UFC matchmakers. Dariush wasn’t happy the UFC made him and Ferreira fight each other instead of fighting a top-five opponent. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Dariush clarified his comments and apologized to Shelby.

“I didn’t elaborate properly. My issue is with these guys looking at me as high risk, low reward. These top-10 guys look at me like I’m high risk, low reward and they want nothing to do with me. That’s just a little bit disappointing. I appreciate Sean Shelby. He’s called me every time and he’s talked to me and he’s explained his situation. I was a little off about that, so I have to say sorry to Sean. Sorry, Sean,” Dariush said (via MMAjunkie.com).

This is the second time in the last month that a fighter has used their post-fight interview as an opportunity to criticize the UFC, following middleweight Alessio di Chirico. Following a KO win over Joaquin Buckley on Fight Island in January, di Chirico blasted the UFC for not giving the losing fighter the chance to take the microphone in addition to the winning fighter. In both instances, Di Chirico and now Dariush made some comments in the heat of the moment that they later needed to clarify.

For Dariush, this win over Ferreira gives him a six-fight win streak, and hopefully, that’s enough for him to finally get paired up with a top-10 opponent in his next outing. Otherwise, he might just need to go on another rant to get what he wants.

