Mike Perry issues challenges to a plethora of different fighters including Robbie Lawler, Li Jingliang, and Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight Mike Perry issued challenges to a plethora of different fighters including Robbie Lawler, Li Jingliang, and Conor McGregor.

Perry is a newfound father and has been enjoying getting his feet wet into parenthood as of late, but he makes his living as a prizefighter and will likely jump back into the Octagon in the coming months. And despite losing a decision to Tim Means in his last fight and dropping three of his last four overall, “Platinum” still has his sights set high.

On Saturday night following UFC Vegas 18, Perry took to his social media and called out a number of different welterweights for an upcoming fight. In a series of messages, Perry called out the aforementioned Lawler, Jingliang, and McGregor, plus a number of other fighters including Alan Jouban, Al Iaquinta, Paul Felder, Vicente Luque, and Niko Price. Take a look at the complete list of the callouts Perry made on his Twitter below.

Is it time for the rematch @AlanJouban?

Or how about a fight with @UfcJingliang ? He beat @SPonzinibbioMMA and I believe he turned down a fight with me in the past plus I am a huge fan of Chinese martial arts so it would be an honor to knock him out !

Mike Perry: Or @Ruthless_RL or @TheNotoriousMMA ? @ALIAQUINTA ? @felderpaul rematch ? Anybody short or tall , @VicenteLuqueMMA rematch ? @Nikohybridprice can get knocked out too , anybody else ? I’ll be on weight and ready ! Let’s go ! Training Monday ! Mindset on Mind Set ! #Working

Despite his recent losing skid, Perry remains one of the most entertaining fighters at 170lbs, win or lose, so it’s unlikely he would be at risk of being one of the 60 fighters cut from the UFC roster. With so many callouts to so many fighters at 170lbs, it seems likely that at least one of these men will step up and accept the challenge. For my money, a welterweight fight between two fan favorites in Perry and Price is perfect.

Who do you want to see Mike Perry fight next?