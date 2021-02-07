Alexander Volkov releases statement, praises “legend” Alistair Overeem following TKO win at UFC Vegas 18

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov released a statement following his TKO win over Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Vegas 18.

Volkov put on a striking clinic on Saturday night as he was able to utilize technical striking to break the guard of Overeem and eventually put him away with punches in the second round. It was an incredible victory by Volkov, who should move into the top-five in the UFC heavyweight division with the win. Following the fight, the Russian took to his social media to release a statement. Check out what he wrote on his Instagram below in a post where he praised Overeem, a fighter he has looked up to.

With great respect for the legend. Alistair is one of the fighters I grew up in. But a fight is a fight, the strongest wins, thanks to him for this meeting. Thanks to my team and family for this victory! We’re moving on! #ufc #ufcrussia #teamstrela #strelapromotion # victory # labor #mixed martial arts #mma

Volkov (33-8) improved to 7-2 overall in the UFC with the win over Overeem, and he’s currently riding a two-fight win streak with a TKO win over Walt Harris his last time out. Volkov, the former Bellator heavyweight champion, is really starting to come into his own as a mixed martial artist at the age of 32. He seems to be finally putting it all together and with his knockout power he’s a threat to beat anyone in the UFC heavyweight division. Of course, his takedown defense is still a problem as his loss to Curtis Blaydes showed last year. But overall, he’s proven to be as legit as it gets, and the win over Overeem in such impressive fashion should land him a big fight next time.

What do you think is next for Alexander Volkov after knocking out Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18?