UFC Vegas 18 Result: Beneil Dariush defeats Diego Ferreira (Highlights)

A lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Beneil Dariush and Diego Ferreira kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 18 main card.

Dariush (19-4-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a five-fight win streak, his latest being spectacular first round knockout victory over Scott Holtzman in August. The win marked the Kings MMA products fourth straight finish, as he had previously scored stoppage victories over Drew Dober, Frank Camacho and Drakkar Klose.

Meanwhile, Carlos Diego Ferreira (17-2 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 18 on a six-fight winning streak. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 246, the Brazilian scored a second round submission victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

Round one begins and Beneil Dariush lands a left hand to get things started. Diego Ferreira bounces around and along the outside as Dariush lands a low kick. Beneil shoot sin for a takedown. He looks to drag his Brazilian opponent to the canvas but Ferreira is able to scramble free. Dariush continues to keep on the pressure and gets Diego down. Ferreira is right back up to this feet and now they are trading punches. Beneil Dariush with intense pressure here early. He lands a good knee and Ferreira is down. Dariush follows him to the ground and looks to score some ground and pound. Diego looks to roll for a leg lock but Beneil won’t allow it. He postures up and rains down another heavy punch. Big punches now from Dariush. One minutes remains in the opening round. Diego Ferreira scrambles back up to his feet. Beneil has him pressed against the cage but he eventually breaks free. Diego with a nice combination. Beneil answers with a counter right hand. Diego responds with a front kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Diego Ferreira and Beneil Dariush trade head kicks. Another exchange and then Beneil shoots in and scores a takedonw. He begins working from the full guard of Diego Ferreira. Not a ton of action here as Diego is doing a great job of tying up Dariush. A scramble occurs and Ferreira is able to get back to his feet. That doesn’t last long however as Beneil Dariush quickly secures another takedown. Diego attempts to scramble but Beneil takes his back. Ferreira is able to shake him off and we are back to standing. Dariush with more forward pressure and it results in another successful takedown. This time he is able to move to the half guard of Ferreira. That Brazilian quickly scrambles and gets back to full guard. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Diego Ferreira will likely need a finish in order to earn a victory. He comes forward with some early pressure but it is quickly matched by Beneil Dariush. Good shots from both men in the pocket. A low blow causes a brief break in the action. We restart and the lightweights exchange kicks to the body. Three minutes remain in the final round now. Diego Ferreira slips a punch and then counters nicely with a right hand. Beneil Dariush replies with a good left hand. Ferreira is moving a lot now. He takes the center of the Octagon and rips off a combination. Dariush answers with a straight left. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Diego quickly scrambles back to his feet. He lands a low kick and then a right hand. One minute remains as Beneil Dariush dives and scores a takedown. He rolls and takes the back of the Brazilian. Ferreira is doing a good job of defending but he can’t shake Dariush. A scramble occurs and Diego is back on top. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 18 Result: Beniel Dariush def. Diego Ferreira by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Dariush fight next following his decision victory over Ferreira this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!