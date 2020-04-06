Ben Askren sarcastically mocks Paige VanZant

Ben Askren has poked fun at Paige VanZant for giving her number out to fans on social media.

The women’s top flyweight has been hitting headlines this week. She posted a series of partially covered nude photos with her husband and fellow MMA fighter, Austin Vanderford to social media. The 26-year old also gave her number out online to interact with fans. However, she revealed that she received unsolicited “d*ck pics,” that quickly ruined the fun.

“I’m having a lot of fun chatting to you – minus the three d*ck pics. Not happy,” she said on her Instagram story.

Her social media antics have been in good humor and provided a welcome distraction for fans stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Some fighters were unimpressed with her decision to disclose her number online. Former fighter Ben Askren sarcastically mocked the UFC standout.

“That’s a classy broad” he described VanZant on Twitter.

That’s a classy broad https://t.co/OhMD5vkk4j — Ethereum is on fire (@Benaskren) April 6, 2020

The former ONE champion has been keeping busy on Twitter in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He commented on his disappointment that Khabib Nurmagomedov will know longer fight Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

“Sad it isn’t Khabib vs Tony but happy we get some fighting still,” Askren said.

Sad it isn’t Khabib vs Tony but happy we get some fighting still https://t.co/felcjOkPsu — Ethereum is on fire (@Benaskren) April 6, 2020

He also questioned who Conor McGregor will fight next given that Nurmagomedov is no longer fighting and future MMA events remain uncertain.

“Wow so @TheNotoriousMMA gotta sit and wait for a while. Otherwise who will he fight @NateDiaz209,” Askren said.

Wow so @TheNotoriousMMA gotta sit and wait for a while. Otherwise who will he fight? @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/CyBsO87jnj — Ethereum is on fire (@Benaskren) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has just one fight left on her UFC contract. She was expected to fight Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia last month but was forced to withdraw after breaking her arm. It is uncertain when the final fight of her contract will take place, but afterwards, the flyweight intends on testing the market as a free agent.

