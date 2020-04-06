UFC 249: MMA community reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje booking

It’s official: Justin Gaethje has stepped in to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249, replacing undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As expected, this announcement generated a wide range of reactions from fighters, fans, and members of the media alike. See some of the early reactions to this Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight at UFC 249 below.

Yessss!!! The mma drought is over 😭😭 I’ve missed saturday night fights #UFC249 https://t.co/YG6G9XwcqL — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 6, 2020

Does this smash ppv numbers ? Salut @danawhite and the @ufc for making it happen 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/QfoV9eddoa — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 6, 2020

I almost feel like the UFC should be putting Ferguson vs. Gaethje on regular ESPN, with so many people staying home you would have everyone watching this fight. Not sure it’s a big PPV fight even though it’s a great fight. But on TV I think it could break records. Just my opinion — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 6, 2020

Quick thoughts on Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title for #UFC249. Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/C6JgJ6350X — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) April 6, 2020

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje is an in incredible matchup on paper, but it feels a bit short-sighted. Are we really willing to risk Khabib vs. Tony? As for the interim title… it seems a unnecessary. Those things carry as much clout as Kinder Surprise toys. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) April 6, 2020

So, we’re believing that Ferguson-Gaethje is really going to happen when the president of the UFC jokingly announces that the fight will take place “somewhere on Earth,” less than two weeks before it’s scheduled to happen? — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) April 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje headlining UFC 249? Who do you think wins?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/6/2020.