UFC 249: MMA community reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje booking

Thomas Taylor
Tony Ferguson, UFC 249, Justin Gaethje
It’s official: Justin Gaethje has stepped in to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249, replacing undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As expected, this announcement generated a wide range of reactions from fighters, fans, and members of the media alike. See some of the early reactions to this Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight at UFC 249 below.

What are your thoughts on Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje headlining UFC 249? Who do you think wins?

