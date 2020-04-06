Photo | Paige VanZant poses nude with husband Austin Vanderford

UFC standout Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford have developed a new hobby during the Covid-19 quarantine and that is taking “artistic” nude photos.

VanZant, who is a staple of the UFC flyweight and strawweight divisions, and Vanderford, who is a rising star in the Bellator middleweight division, started by training together naked in the garage of their home.

However, more recently they have taken the nudity into the kitchen, deck, backyard, garden and living room. All of those photos can be seen here courtesy of Paige’s official Instagram account.

The couples most recent nude post took social media by storm, as it is by far and away their most risky to date.

Paige VanZant currently has one fight left on her current UFC contract. She was set to fight Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia last month but was forced to pull out of the fight after re-breaking her arm. Ribas ended up fighting Randa Markos, who she defeated, and afterward called for the UFC to re-book the VanZant bout. Whoever VanZant fights next in the Octagon will be the last fight on her current deal, and then she will become a free agent.

When VanZant does hit free agency, it’s assumed that the UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship and other organizations will give her an offer. For VanZant, she’s open to moving to another organization. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, VanZant updated on her goals for this period of free agency.

“There’s a lot of amazing organizations out there. If there wasn’t, I would never be testing free agency,” Paige VanZant said. “I do honestly have a really good relationship with the UFC. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me. The hard thing is, other than my compensation, I am very happy with the UFC. So it’s not going to be as crazy as a negotiation process as a lot of people think. There’s a lot to talk about, but I think it’s going to be a fairly easy conversation.”