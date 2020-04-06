Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro set for new UFC 249 card

Greg Hardy and Yorgan De Castro will indeed fight, but it will now happen at UFC 249.

Hardy and De Castro were expected to fight at UFC Columbus, yet that was one of the three promotional events postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, sources tell BJPENN.com that Hardy and de Castro will be on this month’s new UFC 249 card at a location to be announced.

The scrap is expected to be on the prelims. But, sources say the card is still taking shape so it could be moved to the main card.

Greg Hardy made his Octagon debut in 2019 where he suffered a DQ loss to Allen Crowder. He then followed that up with back-to-back knockout wins over Dmitry Smoliakov and Juan Adams. The former NFL Pro Bowler then fought Ben Sosoli to a no-contest after he used an inhaler in between rounds.

The 31-year-old then stepped up on short notice against Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow. There, he suffered a decision loss. Hardy went 2-2 and one no-contest in his first year in the UFC. He’s currently 5-2 with one no-contest as a pro.

Yorgan De Castro, meanwhile, is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243 in his Octagon debut. Before that, De Castro earned his way into the UFC after a stunning first-round KO win over Alton Meeks on the Contender Series.

Currently, the UFC 249 card is not revealed where the event is just 11 days away. All that is known is that Ferguson will battle for Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt. It is expected that the event will feature original UFC 249 matchups along with bouts moved from the UFC Columbus and Portland card like this Hardy-De Castro one.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/6/2020.