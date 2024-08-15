Belal Muhammad responds after Kamaru Usman claims he is a “not so good version” of himself: “Put your money where your mouth is”

By Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Belal Muhammad is responding after Kamaru Usman claimed he was a ‘not so good version’ of himself.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC

‘Remember the Name’ (24-3 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) just last month at UFC 304 which took place at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

With the victory, Muhammad dethroned Edwards and became the new UFC welterweight champion.

It was the second meeting between the two fighters, with the first ending in a no-contest due to an unintentional eye-poke in March of 2021.

At UFC 304’s post-fight press conference Belal Muhammad was glowing in his newfound victory commenting:

“I know I’m the best fighter in the world. I just had to prove it and I had to show you guys. We had three years, and I had to sit there and dwell on that last fight, of everybody saying, ‘Oh, he would have beat him. He would have won the other rounds. He would have did this, he would have did that.’ We didn’t even get started that fight.”

“This fight, we got started. This is what we did. We just dominated the champion, we made it look easy. We did it better than Colby (Covington) did, better than (Kamaru Usman) did, and they’re national champ wrestlers.” 

It was Usman, speaking on the ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast, who addressed Muhammad saying:

“My man (Belal), you’re kind of a not so good version of myself… everything (Belal) does, I do better.”

Continuing, Usman shared:

“He said, I did what you couldn’t do, I beat Leon Edwards…”

Concluding the former UFC welterweight champion said:

“I have a win over Leon Edwards, and in the second fight I dominated Leon Edwards until lightning struck… and he landed a kick.  Becoming a new champion that goes to your head, it’s like having your first beer. It’s like all of a sudden now, you talking reckless to everybody.”

Belal took to ‘X‘ and shot back at Usman saying:

“Better version of me? Put your money where your mouth is. let’s see who can do more jumping squats … also I took that headkick better than you.”

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has lost his last 3 bouts in the cage, most recently being defeated by Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 294.

While a fight between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman is highly questionable, the two obviously are continuing their rivalry of words on social media.

As for who the new UFC welterweight champion will fight next, only time will tell.

Who would you like to see Muhammad meet up with in his first title defense?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

