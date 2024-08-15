Dana White denies notion that UFC is a pro-Republican promotion: “I’d treat Joe Biden the same way!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his promotion favors former U.S. President Donald Trump and other Republicans over others with different political beliefs.

Dana White, Donald Trump

White is longtime friends with Trump, who is running in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Trump, a Republican, has attended many marquee UFC events, including UFC 299 in March.

Trump has gotten loud ovations when attending UFC fights. While he has the support of the majority of UFC fans, some critics have questioned whether or not the pageantry and highlighting of his attendance is necessary on UFC broadcasts.

Dana White: “I don’t play b******t games with politics”

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports‘s Ben Fowlkes, White addressed critics who believe U.S. politics are directly intertwined with the UFC brand.

“You see how the crowd reacts to [Donald Trump attending fights]? Off the charts,” White said. “If [Joe] Biden came to a UFC event, I would treat Biden the same way! If Biden was there, we would cover the fact that the President of the United States… or if [Barack] Obama, [George] Bush, any of those guys ever came to an event, we would treat them with the same respect. If a former or standing president of the United States shows up to your event, you show them the respect…

“It’s just like the thing that happened with Trump with the assassination attempt. If someone attempted to assassinate Biden, or any former president of the United States, I would be f***ing disgusted by it. Just like I was with the attempt on Trump’s life. I’m an American, and whoever is the president of the United States, is my president…Biden’s granddaughter was [at UFC 295], I went to try to meet her.. but when Trump was coming, she left, which sucks. I would’ve liked to have met her. I don’t judge people by their politics, and I don’t play any of those b*****t games that people play with politics.”

White is expected to be in attendance this weekend at UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia. He spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and delivered a passionate speech in support of Trump’s campaign.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC

Belal Muhammad responds after Kamaru Usman claims he is a “not so good version” of himself: “Put your money where your mouth is”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jon Jones

Jairzinho Rozenstruik gives his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture: “Jon Jones is the real champ”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is giving his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture.

Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo reveals ‘emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics: “He was with like six dudes”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo is revealing that an ’emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics.

Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Edmonton, UFC
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield set to main event UFC Edmonton, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov announced as co-headliner

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Rose Namajnas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be the main event at UFC Edmonton, with the co-main featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov.

Dana White and The Sphere
Noche UFC

Dana White reveals new details for UFC's huge debut event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed just details for the promotion’s big debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Michael Page shares bold prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White explains why Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor: “They just keep sticking it to everybody”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has explained why Paddy Pimblett genuinely reminds him of a young Conor McGregor.

Darren Till
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to former foe Darren Till offering Israel Adesanya some advice.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the first big-name fighter to speak out publically after his manager, Tiki Ghosn, was accused of sexual misconduct by Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares violent intentions for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305: "I’m just prepared to kill this guy"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Israel Adesanya has violent intentions for his UFC 305 main event against Dricus Du Plessis, as he looks to become a three-time middleweight champion.