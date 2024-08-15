Henry Cejudo reveals ‘emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics: “He was with like six dudes”

Henry Cejudo is revealing that an ’emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics.

Apparently ‘Triple C’ crossed paths with the undefeated UFC middleweight, Khamzat Chimaev, outside the entrance to the Summer Games in Paris.

‘Borz’ seemingly fed up with all the trash talk from Cejudo had some words for the 37-year-old.

Cejudo, speaking with co-host Kamaru Usman on their ‘Pound 4 Pound’ podcast shared the following story:

“I have a crazy-ass story for you. Guess who was at the Olympics and trying to fight the Triple C? I think these dudes take sh*t so personal. I believe as an analyst you have to tell the truth. Yeah, I am comical but typically I do say certain things because I mean it. So that’s why I think (he was upset). He was in the ticket line, I was outside trying to get my damn tickets. Then he sees me and he’s like, ‘Henry Cejudo, you’re a rat piece of sh*t.’ I had a feeling this dude kinda had it (with me) because he blocked me from all the social media stuff. I’m just like, ‘Why? Why am I a piece of sh*t?’ And he just said I’m a piece of sh*t.”

Continuing, Henry Cejudo said (h/t MMAMania):

“This is probably like 50 feet away. He was with like six dudes, and it was just me outside with Captain Eric (Albarracin) and his sparkly shirt, so I just left it. I was like ‘there’s too many of you guys.’ But that wouldn’t be the place to fight me. You give me an AR-15 it’s even, it’s on. I’m a troll, 100 percent, but to the level of trolling that I do, I’m a level of extreme more so as a competitor. Something like this can really hurt Khamzat in the sense of him being truly emotional, because how many fights has, he pulled out of and how many fans and trolls do you think are trolling him? How upset could you get? The last thing you want to do is fight emotional.”

Quite the story from the former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion.

As for Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA), he’s currently preparing for his upcoming middleweight bout with Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) on Saturday, October 26th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

What do you make of Cejudo’s encounter with Chimaev?

