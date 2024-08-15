Jairzinho Rozenstruik gives his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture: “Jon Jones is the real champ”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is giving his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture.

While some fans in MMA consider interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA), who’s coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts of Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) and Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA), the true champion, Rozenstriuk is setting the record straight – the heavyweight champion is Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, speaking at UFC 305 media day, shared his thoughts on current champ Jon Jones and interim champ Tom Aspinall:

“I mean, let’s be honest: Jon Jones is the real champ. Tom did what he’s supposed to do as an interim champ because he’s in line for the next championship fight, but Jon Jones is the real champ – to take nothing away from Tom. He did an amazing job, and that’s what he’s supposed to do.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA) is preparing for his heavyweight bout with Tai Tuivasa (15-7 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 17th at UFC 305 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

‘Bigi Boy’ last fought and defeated Shamil Gaziev (13-1 MMA) this past March by TKO.

‘Bam Bam’ has the unenviable record of 4 losses in a row in the Octagon. Tuivasa, 31, most recently fought and was defeated by Marcin Tybura (25-9 MMA) in March of this year.

When asked about his upcoming bout with Tuivasa, Rozenstruik shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“When I look at Tai, he’s a guy that doesn’t show fear, and that’s what I’m looking at (Saturday). If he comes out different, that will be weird. But show no fear – that’s it. When you go forward, he’s dangerous – and that’s what I’m counting on.”

Do you agree with Jairzinho Rozenstruik that Jon Jones is the real champ? Will you be watching UFC 305? Do you think Tuivasa can turn things around by defeating Rozenstruik Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!