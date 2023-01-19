Belal Muhammad fires back at Gilbert Burns after ‘Durinho’ accuses him of turning down a fight: “You have one ranked win and I have 4”

Belal Muhammad has responded to Gilbert Burns.

At UFC 283 media day, Burns took a shot at Muhammad for allegedly turning him down to face him this Saturday in Brazil. As well, Burns was frustrated that Muhammad passed him in the welterweight rankings.

“It never moves. I got frustrated with that too, I’m over it already, I’m focused on Neil Magny. But how the heck, Belal Muhammad beats Sean Brady, I have nothing to do with that and he passes me in the ranks? Okay, he got a couple of wins but he never beat me, (so) why (did) he take my place? And, he declined the fight when they offered him to fight each other here in Rio,” Burns said at UFC 283 media day. “We all know why (he turned it down) because he got my place. If he was still number five he would say yes. That is one thing I don’t like. It’s out of my control but that was a little frustrating. How the f**k this guy pass me in the ranks? He didn’t beat me and he don’t want to fight me, why?”

After Muhammad saw Burns’ comments, he took to social media to fire back at the Brazilian. Muhammad said the reason why they aren’t fighting at UFC 283 is because Burns tried to get the Jorge Masvidal fight for months.

Lol because u have one ranked win and I have 4 ….and u begged for the masvidal fight for the last 7 months — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 18, 2023

“Lol because u have one ranked win and I have 4 ….and u begged for the masvidal fight for the last 7 months,” Muhammad tweeted.

Although Muhammad and Burns aren’t fighting at UFC 283, perhaps this trash talk is setting up for the two to fight next time out in a potential title eliminator fight.

Belal Muhammad (22-3 and one No Contest) is on a nine-fight unbeaten streak and coming off a second-round TKO over Sean Brady at UFC 280. On the win streak, he also holds notable wins over Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque among others.

Would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight Gilbert Burns after UFC 283?