VIDEO | Sean Strickland knocks over viral self-defense tiktok sensation Dale Brown into display full of guns

Sean Strickland is most definitely the type of guy you leave at home when venturing into a public setting. Going by his most recent interaction with a viral self-defence tiktoker, it would seem an accurate assessment.

While attending a Las Vegas gun store event, Strickland met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training’s (D.U.S.T’s) Dale Brown. Here’s how it unfolded.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland knocks over Dale Brown

Many have tested Brown’s legitimacy playfully in person to see if he can counter what attacks are thrown his way. However, Strickland wanted to find out himself. The UFC middleweight was in the process of being shown a self-defence technique and quickly decided to fire some soft knees to Brown’s midsection, eventually knocking him backwards into a display case full of guns. Strickland intended to humorously show that Brown’s self-defence techniques are ineffective in real-life situations.

The controversial fighter immediately apologized and offered his help to clean the mess up. The situation didn’t seem to faze Brown, who let it slide. Strickland posted a video of the interaction to his Instagram with the caption:

“Well I will say that felt mildy uncomfortable but I think I should start a self defense program???? What should i call it??? last time I get invited to any events lol Thanks for having me @thegunstore”.

The UFC has been the home of some unique characters over the years, and Strickland is undoubtedly an athlete who gathers a heap of attention, but not always for positive reasons. The 31-year-old has earned the No.7 ranking next to his name in the middleweight division, but it has been challenging.

Strickland won six consecutive bouts before being finished in the first round by Alex Pereira last summer. Following his fight with the Brazilian, he dropped a close split decision to Jared Cannonier in December.

The Xtreme Couture standout was presented with a short-notice opportunity this weekend past against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which saw him bounce back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory.