Aspen Ladd set to appeal TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie

Aspen Ladd is appealing her 16-second TKO loss against Germaine de Randamie.

Ladd collided with the former featherweight champion on Jul. 13 at UFC Sacramento in California on ESPN+. De Randamie landed a straight right hand which dropped her bantamweight opponent. Before the 35-year-old could deliver any more punches, the referee Herb Dean put an end to the fight.

Aspen Ladd refutes Herb Dean’s decision and believes it was a premature stoppage. She will be facing the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to try and get the decision overturned from a TKO decision to a no contest.

The quick finish to UFC Sacramento was the 24-year-old’s first loss in her professional career. Prior to that, she had back-to-back wins over Lina Lansberg, Tonya Evinger and Sijara Eubanks.

During an interview after the fight, Ladd said: “I lost the fight, Germaine’s a great competitor. I was still aware so I wish he hadn’t stopped the fight, but there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Well according to ESPN, there is something Aspen Ladd can do about it, as she confirmed she will appeal Dean’s decision to the commission. However, fight stoppages are at the discretion of the referee so Ladd will need to prove incompetence or a UFC rule breach from Herb Dean to overturn the initial decision.

Before the fight, de Randamie was riding a four-fight win streak, including a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. After starching Ladd in the first-round, “The Iron Lady” will be rematching the tough opponent, reigning bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. De Randamie first experienced the KO power of “The Lioness” when she lost to her during the first round of their 2013 bout.

Do you think Aspen Ladd has a chance of overturning the decision? Let us know in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.