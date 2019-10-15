Ben Askren wants rematch with Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren only got five seconds in the cage with Jorge Masvidal, falling to a flying knee in that span. Unsurprisingly, he’s keen to get a little more cage-time in with his rival.
“What I said explicitly was I wanted to come back [from retirement] to see if I was the best in the world,” Askren told MMA Fighting recently. “In that five seconds, we didn’t find that out. We found out Jorge has a fantastic knee and that I’m not invincible, but we didn’t find much else out.
“I think I can bounce back from that pretty quickly and hope that it happens.
“That would be really nice [to have a rematch]. Again, we’ll see where the division goes and where I’ll be, but I hope so.”
Ben Askren is currently gearing up for a fight with Demian Maia, which headlines the upcoming UFC Singapore card, and mark his opportunity to rebound from his loss to Masvidal.
Masvidal, on the other hand, will soon fight Nate Diaz for the one-off “baddest motherf**ker title, which will even come with a championship belt.
Askren admits that BMF title is an interesting marketing idea.
“Honestly, I think it works from a marketing angle,” he said. “I don’t love either one of the guys, but I think it definitely works from a marketing angle. They pitched it correctly, and I think it makes sense.”
Does a future rematch between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal interest you? Who do you think would win? Make your prediction in the comments section!
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.