Ben Askren wants rematch with Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren only got five seconds in the cage with Jorge Masvidal, falling to a flying knee in that span. Unsurprisingly, he’s keen to get a little more cage-time in with his rival.

“What I said explicitly was I wanted to come back [from retirement] to see if I was the best in the world,” Askren told MMA Fighting recently. “In that five seconds, we didn’t find that out. We found out Jorge has a fantastic knee and that I’m not invincible, but we didn’t find much else out.

“I think I can bounce back from that pretty quickly and hope that it happens.