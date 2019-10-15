Tyson Fury welcomes WWE showdown with Cain Velasquez

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury recently signed with pro wrestling organization WWE, where he’s currently feuding with Braun Strowman. So too did former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

While newer fight fans might not remember it, Fury and Velasquez actually have a bit of history. At the height of Velasquez’s title reign, Fury claimed that he could defeat the UFC star.

While not much ever came of these comments, Fury would welcome the chance to mix it up with Velasquez in the WWE ring.

“Yeah, listen. Me and Cain, we’ve got a rivalry going back from when he was UFC heavyweight champion, from a right few years ago,” Fury told MMA Junkie recently. “There was a lot of back and forward on social media back then. And, who knows, maybe that rivalry could spill over into WWE.”

For Fury, it’s simply about fighting the best, whether that’s in pro wrestling or boxing.

“I’d love to fight them all,” he said. “I’m a prizefighter. I’ve never ducked a fight in my life, and I’ll fight anybody.”

Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez are both set to return to the WWE ring at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31. Fury will lock horns with his newest rival, Strowman. Velasquez, meanwhile, will meet the man he defeated to win the heavyweight title, Brock Lesnar. Depending how these matches go, it certainly seems possible that Fury and Velasquez share the ring in the future.

Would this WWE showdown between the boxing champ and the former UFC champ interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/15/2019.