CSAC suspends the bantamweight license of Aspen Ladd

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has suspended the bantamweight fighting license of UFC standout Aspen Ladd.

The news comes from MMAJunkie, who reported that Ladd will need to do some work before fighting at bantamweight in her next bout.

According to CSAC executive officer Andy Foster, Aspen Ladd (8-1 MMA) had her bantamweight license suspended pending documentation from physicians.

If you recall, Ladd looked terrible during her weigh-in for UFC Sacramento last month. Despite that, the California native still made the required weight of 136-pounds for her fight with Germaine de Randamie.

According to ESPN, when Aspen Ladd took to the cage at UFC Sacramento she weighed 159-pounds. That represents an increase of nearly 17 percent from the bantamweight limit she weighed in at on July 12.

CSAC regulations say the commission can recommend, or require, a fighter to move up in weight class if he or she weighs more than 10 percent over the contracted weight on fight day.

Ladd would go on to suffer a 16-second knockout loss to ‘GDR’ in the UFC Sacramento main event. The loss served as the first of her career and had many fans and analysts calling for a future move to featherweight.

However, Aspen Ladd was recently booked to return to the Octagon on December 7 in Washington, where she is expected to square off with Yana Kunitskaya in a bantamweight contest.

With that said, Foster claims Ladd will work now have to work with the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas to come up with a nutrition plan that will have to be approved by CSAC physicians.

What do you think of the CSAC suspending the bantamweight fighting license of UFC athlete Aspen Ladd? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019