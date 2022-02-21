Anthony Pettis responds to rematch request from new PFL signee Jeremy Stephens: “My chin has been tested and it’s proven”

Anthony Pettis has responded to a rematch request from Jeremy Stephens.

Jeremy Stephens (28-19 MMA) recently signed with PFL (Professional Fighters League) and has expressed interested in having a rematch with Anthony Pettis (24-10 MMA).

The two previously met at UFC 136 way back in October of 2011. The result was Pettis taking a split decision solidifying the first victory of his UFC career.

Speaking about a rematch on a recent episode of ‘The MMA Hour‘, Pettis commented:

“No problem. Honestly, I want to run back the ones that I lost. I want Clay Collard and Raush Manflo. But Stephens makes it fun.”

Continuing Anthony Pettis said:

“Stephens is on of those guys that can knock out anybody if he connects. So I think adding him to the division makes it fun, but my real focus is on the guys that I lost to, Raush Manfio or Clay Collard. Those are the guys I want to see next season.”

Elaborating on a rematch Pettis continued:

“I think saw some stuff on Instagram about cheeseburger cheeks, or I got paid too much or something,” Pettis said. “Whatever he wants — look at my UFC career and WEC career, and look at his career. I beat him, so of course he has to talk sh*t. He has to say something. I’m undefeated in rematches, so if we run it back, I’m looking forward to seeing him again. If he wants to see how these cheeseburger cheeks feel, my chin has been tested and it’s proven. Top notch, baby.”

It’s obvious that ‘Showtime’ is more interested in Raush Manflo (15-3 MMA) and Clay Collard (14-7 MMA). Having lost to those fighters in PFL’s 2021 lightweight season Pettis is wanting to match up with them again and win in 2022.

If the opportunity should arise, Pettis has said he will fight ‘Lil’ Heathen’, both fighters will be taking part in PFL’s 2022 lightweight tournament scheduled to begin on April 20th.

Would you like to see a second fight between Anthony Pettis and Jeremy Stephens? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!