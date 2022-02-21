Volkan Oezdemir says he is “still doubting” Jamahal Hill, ‘Sweet Dreams’ issues fiery response

Volkan Oezdemir and Jamahal Hill seem to be having a war of words on Twitter.

Oezdemir, (17-6 MMA), competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC, formerly competing for Bellator.

Jamahal Hill, (10-1 MMA), just fought and beat Johnny Walker, (18-7 MMA), by knockout in the first round, at UFC Vegas 48 Fight Night this past Saturday, February 19th. Previously Hill knocked out Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA) in the first round at UFC Fight Night in December 2021.

Volkan Oezdemir reacted to Hill’s latest victory taking to Twitter saying:

“I’m still doubting.”

I mean that understandable with the brain damage you took in your last 2 fights!!! (1 against a guy making his debut) My hands will change your life think it's a game and fuck around and find out!!! https://t.co/XgoWIkdIFj — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

It didn’t take long for ‘Sweet Dreams’ to respond to Oezdemir sharing the following:

The light heavyweight standouts, Jamahal Hill and Volkan Oezdemir, continued to trade barbs:

“Don’t fly too high, the fall will be harsh. You’re about to enter top 10. Welcome 🤫👊🏻” – Oezdemir responded.

An your about to exit, contract on the way!!! Night night 😴✌🏿 https://t.co/4JTdo1f7t9 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 21, 2022

“An your about to exit, contract on the way!!! Night night 😴✌🏿” – Hill replied.

Oezdemir, ‘No Time’, last fought on October, 2021 at UFC 267 where he lost to Magomed Ankalaev (16-1 MMA) in the third round. Previous to that, Oezdemir lost to Jiri Prochazka (28-3 MMA) by knockout in the second round at UFC 251 in July of 2020.

The light heavyweights aren’t mincing words, perhaps they need to get in the cage rather than take shots on Twitter.

Would you like to see a ‘Hill vs Oezdemir’ matchup? Who do you think would prove victorious in the potential contest? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!