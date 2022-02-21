What’s next for Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker after UFC Vegas 48?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 48, top-15 light heavyweights collided as Jamahal Hill battled Johnny Walker.

Hill entered the fight coming off a first-round TKO win over Jimmy Crute, this after suffering a loss to Paul Craig in his previous fight. Walker, meanwhile, was coming off a lackluster decision loss to Thiago Santos after TKO’ing Ryan Spann in the scrap before.

In the end, it was Hill scoring a vicious KO win over Walker in the very first round. Now, after UFC Vegas 48 here is what I think should be next for both men.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill entered his first UFC main event wanting everyone to know he is the real deal and belongs in the contender conversation. Well, he did just that as he showed off his power as brutally KO’d Walker for arguably the biggest win of his career.

With the win, Hill will be getting a top-10 opponent next and could be two wins away from a title shot. His next fight, however, should be a main event scrap against Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” is ranked fourth and does not have a fight booked and has strung together three wins in a row.

Hill vs. Smith can easily headline a card where the winner would likely get a number one contender bout. It’s also the perfect step-up in competition for Hill while for Smith, he will look to stop another contender’s hype.

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker started off his UFC career tremendously but he’s now just 1-4 in his last five and could be fighting for his job next time out. Although he is on a losing skid, Walker, for the most part, is in entertaining fights and still has a big enough name that people want to see him fight.

Walker will no doubt need time off after the loss but a logical next opponent would be against Dominick Reyes. Both men are in need of a win and are struggling as of late. It could be a welcomed addition to a pay-per-view main card in the summer where the winner would get a step-up in competition. The loser, however, would likely become a gatekeeper at 205lbs.

Who do you think should be next for Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker after UFC Vegas 48?