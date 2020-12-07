Angela Hill forced to withdraw from scheduled bout with Tecia Torres at UFC 256

Angela Hill has announced that she will not be fighting Tecia Torres at UFC 256 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hill is often viewed as a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and rightly so, whether it be due to her fighting style or her overall personality. She was hoping to get another crack at Torres five years on from their battle at UFC 188, but now, she’ll have to wait and see whether or not the fight gets rebooked.

“Overkill” released the following statement on Instagram in relation to her withdrawal.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 and won’t be fighting next week. Tried to stay as safe as possible during fightcamp but with mma training there’s virtually no social distancing. Was really looking forward to running it back, maybe we still can in the near future. #CovidFuckingUpEveryonesSeason #UFC256”

Whenever she does wind up stepping back into the Octagon, Hill will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering close split decision losses to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson in her last two bouts.

After the defeat to Waterson, Hill made it clear that she wasn’t particularly pleased with the decision from the judges – which seems to be an ongoing trend with many fighters this year.

“Waiting to do press for my main event post speech,” Hill wrote. “Gotta admit, was not happy after the dec, but hey we put on a great fight and it was close. I have to fix that. Back to the drawing board.

“On the bright side we got FOTN and I get to go to Fight Island next week to work the desk so I’m stoked for the future,” Hill added. “Thanks to all for you support and being part of this journey, I promise to come back stronger and more dangerous, be it short notice or not.”

Whatever the case may be with regards to Hill’s future, it’s safe to say plenty of fans will be tuning in to see her compete.