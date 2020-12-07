Photo | Cody Durden was pulled from UFC Vegas 16 due to pink eye

UFC flyweight prospect Cody Durden says that he was pulled from Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 16 card due to a case of pink eye.

Durden was set for his second fight in the UFC against fellow prospect Jimmy Flick in what was shaping up to be a really fun fight between two exciting flyweights. Unfortunately, Durden vs. Flick was one of three bouts scheduled for UFC Vegas 16 scratched from the card on fight day, along with a women’s flyweight bout between Montana de la Rosa and Taila Santos, and a featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Nate Landwehr. Those were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

We didn’t find out an immediate reason why Durden vs. Flick was pulled, only that it was a commission issue. Now we know why. According to Durden in a message posted to his Twitter, he woke up on Wednesday with a case of pink eye. He says he bought eye drops to help with the issues, but unfortunately, the doctors wouldn’t clear him to fight on Saturday. Check out what Durden wrote on social media below.

I did everything in my power to make the fight go on. I was not cleared by the UFC doctor to fight last night. I woke up in Vegas with pink eye Wednesday. Called the UFC doctors, picked up the prescription eye drops, did exactly what I was suppose to do in this situation. pic.twitter.com/YQUsvIDb2V — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 6, 2020

The good news is that because this was a mild medical issue and not something more serious, the UFC has already re-booked Durden vs. Flick. The two flyweights will now meet on the December 19 card at the end of the month, a card that has been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 pullouts, as well. Also added to that card is a women’s flyweight bout between Santos and Gillian Robertson.