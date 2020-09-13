Angela Hill issues statement after split decision loss to Michelle Waterson

Angela Hill has released a quick statement after her split decision loss to Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 on Saturday night.

Despite a valiant effort in the cage, Hill came up short against Waterson at the end up their five-round fight. Post-fight, but be before her appearance at the UFC Vegas 10 post-fight press conference, she took to Instagram to address the setback. She conceded she is “not happy” with the decision, but added that she’s found a silver lining.

“Waiting to do press for my main event post speech,” Hill wrote. “Gotta admit, was not happy after the dec, but hey we put on a great fight and it was close. I have to fix that. Back to the drawing board.

“On the bright side we got FOTN and I get to go to Fight Island next week to work the desk so I’m stoked for the future,” Hill added. “Thanks to all for you support and being part of this journey, I promise to come back stronger and more dangerous, be it short notice or not.”

What do you think is next for Angela Hill after her split decision loss to Michelle Waterson?