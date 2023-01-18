MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”

Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC.

The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.

Ngannou has expressed an interest in a super fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. It seemed inevitable that the pair would collide after Fury called out the MMA fighter after knocking out Dillan Whyte in April 2022.

Boxing’s Heavyweight Champion standing next to the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Francis Ngannou says that him and Tyson Fury will fight under hybrid rules. In a boxing ring but with MMA gloves. pic.twitter.com/UmndMNgyzX — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 23, 2022

Since then, talks have slightly dimmed due to the uncertainty with Ngannou’s position with the UFC. However, released from his contractual obligations, he is free to test the market and entertain the super fight he’s always dreamed of.

Although Ngannou may feel positive about making the fight with Fury happen, Chael Sonnen believes it may be difficult to make by not having the marketing monster that is the UFC behind him.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Francis Ngannnou making a move to boxing

“The UFC champion going and doing something with Tyson Fury had Tyson Fury’s attention, just like Conor [McGregor] had Floyd [Mayweather’s],” Chael Sonnen told his YouTube subscribers. “The two-time simultaneous champion of the UFC, with Dana White on stage, had value. The only question for Tyson Fury is, ‘do I still want to box and if I do, is it going to be against [Jon] Jones or Ciryl [Gane]?’”

Ngannou is the most powerful puncher in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. The Xtreme Couture representative stats back that up, with 16 of his 17 victories coming by stoppage. Despite those honourable figures, some feel more than his power will be needed to find success against names such as Fury, and Deontay Wilder, who have the power, but also have the technique nailed to perfection.

“As analysts, there’s not a world where Francis Ngannou beats Tyson Fury,” UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith said on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast . “Francis Ngannou is just a regular dude as a heavyweight boxer. He’s uncommon in MMA. He’s unique. He’s very special, but in professional boxing, he’s average at best. At best, he’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer. He’s below average in his footwork and movement. He’s below average in his defense. He’s not gonna fare that well as a heavyweight professional boxer. He’s gonna get one big boxing fight and then the ‘new’ is going to wear off. We’re gonna see how good he actually is and be like, ‘Oh f*ck. He’s not that good.’”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Expected offers on the table for Ngannou

Ngannou is expected to receive offers from Bellator MMA and PFL, two organizations which will allow him to compete in boxing alongside mixed martial arts. That being said, after reaching the pinnacle in MMA, the African may have the intention of focusing on kickstarting his boxing career.

At 36, many athletes are considered to be at the back end of their career, but Ngannou still has a significant amount of years left in the tank, considering he’s taken very little damage in his MMA career.

