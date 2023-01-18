Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC

Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is reacting to the news of Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC.

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) last fought in March 2021 at UFC 260 where he lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) via KO. Prior to that loss Miocic had back-to-back victories against Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA).

Miocic is currently working as a firefighter/paramedic as well as being a part owner of a Clevland-based pizza chain called ‘Romeo’s Pizza’ and a partner in a coffee company.

Stipe Miocic is however not retired, but actually waiting for his return to the Octagon. While rumors swirled that he might get his shot against Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in his heavyweight debut, we know now that is not the case.

It will be Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) headlining UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title which takes place on Saturday, March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour‘, Miocic addressed the recent news that Ngannou had parted ways with the UFC:

Stipe Miocic wants the winner of Jones/Gane, talks Francis Ngannou.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/CESHzM52uv — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 18, 2023

“It’s his decision. I wish he would have stayed. I would have liked another crack at him. Unfortunately, it just didn’t pan out that way. He’s doing what’s best for him and his family. I wish him nothing but the best and hope it works out.”

Although wishing him the best, Miocic also took the time to let it be known that he wants to fight again, and will fight again, and he wants to fight the winner of Jones vs Gane and claim the heavyweight belt as his own.

The 40-year-old Miocic assures everyone that he’s in great shape, is strong and is working hard.

Although he will not get a shot against Ngannou, would you like to see him fight either Jones or Gane for the title?

