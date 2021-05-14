Amanda Ribas still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms after Angela Hill fight cancelation

UFC women’s strawweight contender Amanda Ribas is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms after the Angela Hill fight cancelation.

Ribas and Hill were supposed to meet at UFC Vegas 26 last weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but the fight was canceled on fight day after Ribas and her father tested positive for the coronavirus. The UFC was forced to cancel the fight out of an abundance of caution but was able to work quickly to re-book the bout for June 5. However, it’s possible that the re-booking between Ribas and Hill might not take place as planned, either.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ribas said that she is still in quarantine in Las Vegas and is still struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. In fact, she also admitted that this is the second time that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, further complicating matters.

“I’m here in quarantine in the room in Las Vegas. I’m still here. I was feeling the symptoms since Wednesday but thought it was the air conditioning. I was coughing and felt weird and was just coughing. I (struggled) walking. I’m just waiting here in the quarantine, drinking water to get better. (This is) the second (time) I’ve had COVID. It is rare but happened. I hope you guys send vibes for me and my dad to get better,” Amanda Ribas said.

Ribas is one of the top prospects in the UFC’s women’s strawweight divisions and holds notable wins over the likes of Mackenzie Dern and Paige VanZant. The last time she stepped into the Octagon earlier this year at UFC 257, she suffered a second-round KO loss to Marina Rodriguez. The fight against Hill was a good opportunity to bounce back against another top-15 ranked fighter, and hopefully, the new date stays intact for June 5. But at this point, it’s all about making sure Ribas and her father get fully healthy once again.