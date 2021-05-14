Conor McGregor issues statement after being named highest-paid athlete of 2021 by Forbes: “Baby we did it!”

UFC star Conor McGregor has reacted to being named the highest-paid athlete in the world over the last year by Forbes.

Over the course of the last few years it’s been clear to see that one of Conor McGregor’s last remaining goals has been to reach the top of the Forbes rich list. While he’s come close in the past, this year seems to have been the moment that really saw him strike gold in a big way.

The announcement was made earlier this week with McGregor offering his official reaction to the news over social media.

Baby we did it!! Uimhir a Haon 🇮🇪❤️

Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur!

It was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes!

Onwards and upwards we go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DS8lb03Xi9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2021

The top 10 highest paid athletes, according to Forbes 💰 pic.twitter.com/24P0iQXrG9 — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2021

McGregor beat out some of the most recognisable athletes on the planet including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with “The Notorious” being the only member of the combat sports world to even make an appearance on the top 10.

There’s a lot that can and has been said about Conor McGregor as a man and as a personality, but nobody can deny his hustle in the business world.

Alas, despite having all the money he could ever want or need, he’s still hungry for more – and that’s one of the main reasons why he’s stepping back into the Octagon to face off with Dustin Poirier for the third time.

If he wins, a UFC lightweight title shot could be on the horizon. If he loses, he’s still the richest athlete out there.

Do you think Conor McGregor will continue to fight in the UFC if he loses to Dustin Poirier this summer? If he does, who would he fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!