Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields opening betting odds revealed

The opening betting odds have been revealed for a potential MMA bout between UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and boxing world champion Claressa Shields.

Nunes defeated Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 last weekend to retain the UFC women’s bantamweight title. Shields was in attendance at the event as a guest of UFC president Dana White but didn’t enter the cage to challenge Nunes as many assumed she would. Still, White and Nunes both admitted interest in a matchup against Shields.

With Nunes essentially cleaning out the bantamweight division and with featherweight not having many contenders at the moment, Shields looks like a very viable opponent for Nunes despite her lack of MMA experience.

With a potential Nunes vs. Shields fight on the horizon, the sportsbooks have released the opening odds for the fight. BestFightOdds.com tweeted out the opening odds for Nunes vs. Shields courtesy of the online sportsbook Bovada.

Check out the opening odds below.

Future Events: Amanda Nunes (-700) vs. Claressa Shields (+450) https://t.co/VO30HT1Mz6 — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) December 17, 2019

UFC Futures Opening Odds

Amanda Nunes -700

Claressa Shields +450

Nunes opened as a -700 betting favorite. That means that you would have to bet $700 to win $100. Shields opened as a +450 betting underdog. That means that you would have to bet $100 to win $450.

Nunes (19-4) is 12-1 overall in the UFC and is currently riding a 10-fight win streak. She has defeated a who’s who of women’s MMA legends including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm en route to becoming the undisputed women’s MMA GOAT.

Shields (0-0) has no MMA experience to speak of but she is undefeated as a pro boxer with a 9-0 record and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing. With the UFC running out of potential opponents for Nunes, Shields has said she’s open to crossing over to MMA to fighting her, and with her striking skills makes a compelling matchup for Nunes.

Who would you put your money on considering the opening odds in a potential Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields MMA fight?

