VIDEO | GOAT Amanda Nunes does photoshoot with… a herd of goats

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in women’s MMA. So why wouldn’t she do a photoshoot with a herd of actual goats? In video obtained by TMZ Sports, we can see Nunes doing just that. Watch it below:

Amanda Nunes currently holds the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles. She’s currently gearing up to defend the latter against former UFC featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245, which goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes’ time as a UFC champion began in 2016, when she swiped the UFC bantamweight title from Miesha Tate with a bloody, first-round submission win. She has since defended that belt four consecutive times, with impressive victories over highly regarded foes in Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Holly Holm.

Between her victories over Pennington and Holm, Nunes also stepped up to the featherweight division, where she famously knocked out Cris Cyborg — who had not lost in well over a decade — to capture the UFC featherweight belt.

Coincidentally, Amanda Nunes was just hailed as the GOAT by her former foe Miesha Tate, who is regarded as one of the best female fighters ever in her own right.

“For me, it’s been Amanda Nunes,” Tate told MMA Junkie when asked who she considered the greatest female fighter ever. “She’s just on another level. She’s super legitimate. She hits like a ton of bricks. And it’s just incredible what she’s been able to do with the bantamweight division and what she’s done dipping her toes in the featherweight division. Really, the way she took out Cyborg was so mind-blowing. It was very impressive.

“I think for me that would be an easy pick,” Tate concluded in her praise of Nunes.

Catch the GOAT Amanda Nunes back in action at UFC 245 this Saturday. The card will also feature two other title fights, as Max Holloway attempts to defend the men’s featherweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski, and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman attempts to defend his belt against Colby Covington.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.