Amanda Nunes could fight at featherweight next, says Dana White

Following a successful defense of the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 245, UFC president Dana White says Amanda Nunes may fight at featherweight next.

Nunes earned her 10th straight win inside the Octagon with a dominant decision victory over Germaine de Randamie on the main card of UFC 245. She improved her overall UFC record to an incredible 12-1 with the victory, extending her record of most wins in the UFC by a female fighter.

Most of Nunes’ bouts in the UFC have come at 135lbs, but she is also the UFC women’s featherweight champion, having won the belt last December with a KO win over Cris Cyborg at UFC 232. She has not defended that belt since, though she has spoken about her desire to.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 245, White said that Nunes’ next fight could very well be a title defense in the featherweight division despite a lack of immediate title contenders in the UFC’s shallowest division.

“Sure. If we start looking, I guarantee you there’s something out there. I don’t know. I’m going to talk to her. Her and I are going to get together later and talk. She had a tough fight. It was good to see her go hard five hard rounds. It’s good to do that every once in a while when you’re knocking people out in the first round,” White said.

If Nunes does fight at featherweight next, it’s not immediately clear who it would be against. Cyborg signed with Bellator so a rematch is off the table for now, though one possible matchup includes a fight against Cyborg’s last opponent in the UFC in Felicia Spencer. Although Spencer lost that fight, she’s a very good fighter and could perhaps make an interesting style matchup if she does end up facing Nunes at 145lbs.

Would you rather see Amanda Nunes fight at 135lbs or 145lbs in her next fight?