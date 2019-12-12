Amanda Nunes warns Claressa Shields amid talk of UFC move

There’s recently been renewed discussion about a potential MMA showdown between two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and boxing champion Claressa Shields — thanks in large part to the comments of Dana White.

“Claressa Shields is coming [to UFC 245],” White told BT Sport ahead of Nunes’ Saturday night bantamweight title fight with challenger Germaine de Randamie (via MMA Fighting). “She’ll be here Saturday to watch the fight. She’s coming to watch the fight, and I will be honest with you, Claressa Shields’ people and I have talked. I don’t know, we’ll see. We’ve talked.

“I know they’re both interested in [the fight], too,” White added. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. We have a lot of respect for her, too, and she’s going to come to the fight and should be fun.”

If Shields does make a move to the UFC, she’ll be a massive underdog against the champion Nunes.

In fact, Nunes recently warned her rival to think twice before making the jump.

“We can get a girl, a low-ranked 135-pound girl, we can put [Shields] in with her, and she won’t even get past the first round,” Nunes told TMZ.

Nunes added that Shields would immediately have difficulty with the kicks that occur in an MMA fight — particularly leg kicks.

“That leg, I would kick the s**t out of it all day long,” she said of a potential MMA bout with the boxer. “She would lose that leg.”

As for Amanda Nunes moving to the boxing ring to challenge Claressa Shields? Well, that sounds unlikely.

“I’m not a boxer, I’m an MMA fighter,” Nunes said. “If I wanted to be a boxer, I would be one.”

Does an MMA fight between Amanda Nunes and Claressa Shields interest you? How do you think this fight would go?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.