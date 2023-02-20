Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo slated for UFC 288 on May 6

The Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo is slated for UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6th.

It is very early on in the process, as the fight card for UFC 288 has not been confirmed nor has the location been announced.

However, according to ‘Funk Master’ (22-3 MMA) it’s just a formality and he will be meeting Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) in the Octagon.

The bantamweight champion last fought in October of last year at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO. It was to be the 33 years olds 8th consecutive win in a row.

Cejudo, 36, retired from the UFC back in May of 2020 after defeating Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) at UFC 249 via TKO. In 2022, ‘Triple C’ made the announcement that he was coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool.

Aljamain Sterling took to his YouTube channel to make the announcement (h/t MMAFighting):

“I can’t wait for this matchup, because I think that it’s two guys that won’t back down, and I think the wrestling might cancel each other out – we will see if I’m able to rag-doll him. We’re going to figure it out in the first five minutes, and from there, we’ll figure out if we want to waste a ton of energy grappling, or do we want to put (our fists) to the test and show the world what high-level grapplers can actually do when it comes to striking.”

Continuing, Sterling said:

“I know you guys were impressed with (Kamaru) Usman vs. Colby Covington, that was a striker’s delight, and I would not be surprised if this fight is exactly the same. … Henry, I cannot wait for the challenge, and I know, and I hope, you can’t wait to fight me as well.”

The 2 fighters were originally targeting UFC 287, which takes place on Saturday April 8th, but Sterling had to push it back due to a torn bicep.

Are you looking forward to Henry Cejudo challenging Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt?

Do you think Cejudo can come up with the win after being out of the playing field for 3 years?

