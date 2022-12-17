T.J Dillashaw supports Conor McGregor in his decision to remove himself from the USADA testing pool: “He’s not doing anything wrong”

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has supported Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the USADA testing pool.

McGregor is recovering from a horrifying leg break that occurred at UFC 264 in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last summer.

Since being side-lined, the Irishman has yet to be tested by USADA, which leaves fans curious due to the significant amount of muscle mass he’s gained. Dillashaw feels McGregor’s done nothing wrong by taking the necessary steps to fully recover.

Before returning to the octagon, the former two-division champion will have to undergo six months of testing by USADA. If clean during that six-month stretch, Dillashaw doesn’t care if McGregor has been using performance-enhancing drugs to heal-up.

T.J. Dillashaw supports Conor McGregor in recovery process

“We don’t have an offseason,” Dillashaw told Brendan Schaub on “Food Truck Diaries.” “We’re tested 365 days a year. You don’t get time to heal. You don’t get these down times. The guy is in movies, he’s doing all this sh*t, his leg is broken in half, and even if he were to take steroids to recover himself, he can’t compete with it in his system. So he’s not gonna have an advantage from taking what he’s taking. All he’s doing is healing. If you’re telling me that a guy can’t heal, who’s gonna make not only himself but the UFC hundreds of millions of dollars, that makes no sense not to. He’s not doing anything wrong.”

Dillashaw added, “I know he’s not fighting on the sh*t, so whatever. If he can heal the right way, he actually has a career – because I mean, you break your leg like that, you might never come back.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Before returning to the octagon, the former two-division champion will have to undergo six months of testing by USADA. If clean during that six-month stretch, Dillashaw doesn’t care if McGregor has been using performance-enhancing drugs to heal up.

Dillashaw recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after failing to re-capture the UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 281 against Sterling. Despite hanging up the gloves, Dillashaw didn’t rule out a return.

Do you agree with TJ Dillashaw? Has Conor McGregor done anything wrong?