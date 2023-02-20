Islam Makhachev discloses his mothers demands that he retires from MMA following first lightweight title defense: “Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother”

Islam Makhachev is at the top of the sport following the first defense of his lightweight title, but his mother would like him to call it a day.

Makhachev cemented himself as the best lightweight on the planet after a commanding second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last October. At UFC 284 earlier this month, the 31-year-old did enough on the judges’ scorecards to earn a unanimous decision victory over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a closely contested battle.

With one title defense under his belt, Makhachev is on his way to surpassing his lifelong friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC legend BJ Penn, and Bellator’s Benson Henderson in successfully defending the lightweight title three times.

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev details his mums desire for him to retire from MMA

During a recent interview with UFC Russia, Makhachev disclosed his parents have two completely different views regarding their son competing inside the cage. His father watches all of his fights, while his mother doesn’t follow the sport and wants him to retire now he’s achieved his goal of becoming a UFC world champion.

“My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights – fights in general,” Makhachev explained. “She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’ “I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same. It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

It’s yet to be confirmed what’s next for Makhachev and the lightweight division. Given how close and tough his most recent fight with Volkanovski was, many want to see the rematch, and both men verbally agreed on a rematch post-fight. However, with Oliveira and Beneil Dariush expected to fight, the winner will likely get the next opportunity at Makhachev.

