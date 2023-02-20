What’s next for Erin Blanchfield and Jessica Andrade after UFC Vegas 69?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 69, Erin Blanchfield headlined her first UFC event as she took on Jessica Andrade – who stepped up on short notice at women’s flyweight.

Blanchfield was supposed to face Taila Santos but a week out the Brazilian withdrew and Andrade stepped up. Blanchfield entered the fight being a perfect 4-0 in the UFC and was coming off a submission win over Molly McCann. Andrade, meanwhile, had picked up a lopsided decision win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283.

Ultimately, Blanchfield picked up the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 69, scoring a second-round submission win over Andrade. Now, after UFC Vegas 69, here is what I think should be next for the women involved in the main event.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield proved she is the real deal and is now an immediate title contender after submitting Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69. Blanchfield had more success on the feet than some thought and then got Andrade to the ground in the second round and quickly got a submission win, as the betting underdog.

With the win, Blanchfield will jump into the top three at women’s flyweight, and with Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Alexa Grasso in two weeks, the timing is perfect for the 23-year-old. Blanchfield proved she should be next in line for the belt and if Shevchenko does win, she will get the title shot. But, if Grasso upsets Shevchenko, the champ will likely get an immediate rematch, which would make Blanchfield likely to get another fight against Santos.

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade said her plan was to return to strawweight, but the opportunity came up to take on Blanchfield on short notice, and took it. Although the Brazilian lost, she didn’t lose much stock as Andrade is still a top-five strawweight.

The only thing this loss did is Andrade likely not getting an immediate title shot against Zhang Weili. With that, I like Andrade to take on Carla Esparza as it is a battle of two former champions, and should the Brazilian win, she would get a title shot.

What do you think should be next for Erin Blanchfield and Jessica Andrade after UFC Vegas 69?